He told his truth! Pamela Franco He generated expectation among Peruvians by breaking his silence in front of María Pía Copello, in the América Televisión magazine 'Mande qué mande'. There, the cumbia singer detailed how she found out about the ampay that starred the father of her daughter with Mary Moncada and Alexa Samamé. In addition, she pointed out what her extramarital relationship with the soccer player Christian Cueva was like and the communication they had during her pregnancy with her daughter with Christian Domínguez.

What did Pamela Franco say about her relationship with Christian Cueva?

The cumbia singer confirmed that she had an eloping romance with national team forward Christian Cueva. Franco said that she was 28 years old when he looked for her and paid for various trips. However, a few months later, she began her relationship with Christian Domínguez. Likewise, during the show, she publicly apologized to the player's wife, Pamela López.

“Yes, I had a relationship with him, I fell into his game. I got involved with him and we went back and forth. It was a very complicated topic because he lied to me. He told me one thing and another came out. At that moment in my life, I believed that story (that I was separated from Pamela López). He showed me chats, he showed me things that made me think it was true. I was 28 at the time,” she said.

What did Christian Cueva say to you when Pamela Franco was pregnant?

Pamela Franco He described Christian Cueva's intention to communicate with her at any cost as an “obsession.” He even said that Christian Domínguez endured different threats from the footballer's friends. What surprised more than one was when Franco revealed that Cueva contacted her when she was pregnant with Domínguez.

“All this time has passed with my relationship with Christian Domínguez and he, Christian Cueva, has always wanted to know about me, he found out things. Even when I was pregnant… I wrote from different numbers and always with the message 'Forgive me' or 'Forgive me for the harm I did to you.'”held.

Will Pamela Franco forgive Christian Domínguez?

After four years of relationship, in which Pamela Franco defended Christian Domínguez, she assured that love does not go away overnight. She confirmed that she still loves the leader of Gran Orquesta and that, although the situation is currently difficult, she will seek to heal over time and establish a healthy parental relationship with the singer.

“I think that only time will make my whole process happen and know what is going to happen… Not as a couple, but as a forgiveness, as people, as a father. Right now, I couldn't lie and say that I don't love him, because I do. I love Christian. I think that, in general, beyond therapy, that it is good to have a professional help you, I think it also depends on yourself. And that is seen over time, when a person truly wants, time will show it with facts,” he told the program 'Mande que mande'.