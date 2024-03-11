













Akira Toriyama: These are the authors he inspired and will continue his legacy









The manga industry is immense and it is obvious that over the years the baton of the most exemplary stroke passes from generation to generation, it was inevitable that Akira Toriyama would leave his mark on many of our current favorite authors, and as a tribute after his departure, We will stop to find the author in other mangakas who continue his legacy.

Akira Toriyama is one of the most important mangakas, not only for having generated a boom in shonen in Japan but because his work was one of the first to reach the shores of the West to position anime here, as we know it today. That's enough, of course, it was not an isolated event and preceded it AstroBoyplus the anime wave also featured Saint Seiya, among others.

It should be noted that, Akira Toriyama's achievements are not limited or based solely on the popularity of the saga. dragonball, but of course it is something very important because it generated a movement in the industry and the genre that expanded its horizons.

Although, as some fans of other series mention, Akira Toriyama is one of Japan's greatest figures, who impressed other manga artists who were inspired by his work—to a lesser or greater extent—to create their own and because of this, with considerable respect, we mention those who have openly said they are fans of the author and appreciate his work for what it is.

Masashi Kishimoto – naruto

Masashi Kishimoto is one of the mangakas who could currently be considered in the style of Akira Toriyama.from the perspective that its characters have been growing up and passing the baton from generation to generation—unlike the crew of One Piecewho keeps the focus on his captain—.

Furthermore, the author has said on several occasions thatthe style of Akira Toriyama and Katsuhiro Otomo have been revealing for the development of his panels and images.

So yes, The creator of the most popular ninjas found deep inspiration in Akira Toriyama's Saiyan saga.

Eiichiro Oda— One Piece

One Piece It is one of the longest and healthiest mangas that remains afloat, in fact, each of the pirates' new proposals, be it live-action or film, is a true success just as it was dragon ball at its peak.

The mangaka of One Piece He also commented on a couple of occasions that Goku's spirit is one of the essential strands that could be considered similar to those of his own protagonist.

And yes, the festive atmosphere of the saga is the most memorable, because the line is quite far from Toriyama's shonen. It should be noted that there are several ways to see the presence of the author of dragon ball in the different contemporary manga installments.

Source: Toei animation

Tite Kubo bleach

On the other hand there is bleachwhich is the finished manga and belongs to the Big Three or shonen triad of the 2000slet us remember that it once again presents a world – in several layers – that allows us to review the outline of the manga's rhythm-filled strokes.

bleach It is one of the most important and popular shonen of the 2000s, and in fact, currently HE prepare to return with a new number And its remake began in the fall 2023 season.

The multiple adversaries and the large cast that collaborates with Ichigothe protagonist, is also exemplary, so part of it reminds us of the help that is also proposed in Akira Toriyama's work, a community that seeks to overcome obstacles.

Source: Toei Animation & Studio Pierrot

Masakazu Katsura— Zetman

Masakazu Katsura writes romantic comedy in a perverse sci-fiin this way the delivery ends up being a quite extraordinary thing.

And just take a look at its realistic lines to denote the resemblance to the elemental techniques of Akira Toriyama, the hair lines are quite recognizable, so, a hint shows up there.

On the other hand, there is the question of the sci-fi theme that, as in dragonball, The characters are a kind of mutants who will try to protect the world no matter what.so, despite having a more humorous background, this does not oppose its perverse nuances.

However, despite the influence of Akira Toriyama, no one could deny the originality of the winner of the Osamu Tezuka in 1980.

Toyotaro — Dragon Ball Super

Of course, and how can we avoid mentioning the most obvious and direct heir to Akira Toriyama's pen: Toyotarostayed in contact with him so that the teacher gave his approval to the current work of the saga of Dragon Ball.

So well, if we talk about strict influences, Toyotaro is the absolute impression of this, although it obviously has its own essence, right?

Akira Toriyama and other manga artists who influenced the new wave of manga

Of course, Akira Toriyama is THE icon, However, in the 80's and 90's the wave of manga that it entailed was also accompanied by Yuyu Hakusho by Yoshihiro Togashi—from whom we are still waiting for the end of Hunter x Hunter—, there is also the unsurpassed saga of Saint Seiya by Masami Kurumada, the mecha stories of gundam and even Akira by Katsuhiro Otomo, among other great writers of the manga and anime industry.

Let us remember that, at the end of the day, manga—from the line to the story—is a current that grows and takes inspiration from many places; So yes, Toriyama influenced many mangakas who in turn will impact others, but each work is unique because it is by an authentic author and each one of them wants to communicate something specific.so let's not lose our minds with radical and definitive questions about the influences of the authors we adore.

Akira Toriyama is one of the most sophisticated pens of the century and achieved immense popularity. His characters are very well known and the story of our beloved Saiyans will continue even after the author's departure.

We recommend you: Akira Toriyama: his legacy continues with these projects that are on the way

The legacy of Akira Toriyama

dragon ball It is a monumental work of manga, it is undeniable and irrefutable, so, although the anime did not mark your life as a fan or you did not even finish watching it, the truth is that it is everywhere and surely influenced your favorite work in some way, perhaps not directly, but it is almost impossible for something from a line or a story not to be traced within another manga in your collection – especially speaking of the manga and anime sphere.

At the end of the day, discourses are recursive and shonen—which are the daily bread—restructure things with the previous, and only in this way can they generate innovation, after the chaos and the break with the old forms, so One way or another, Akira Toriyama's legacy will reach you.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)