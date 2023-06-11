The Murcian district of Alquería is celebrating festivities in honor of its patron saint, San Juan Bautista. Streets decorated with all kinds of decorations and with colored salt rugs, such as those made this Saturday, give a touch of color to this town that will continue with the celebrations until next Saturday, June 24, the day of San Juan.

The festive program organized by the Municipal Board and the Festival Commission, and which has had the collaboration of other companies and associations, as well as the parish of San Juan Bautista, began its activities on June 3, with the Ruta de the Cover and a concentration of multi-brand cars.

Throughout this week and until Thursday the 8th, the decorated streets contest was underway, whose decorations will be installed until the end of the festivities. This Friday, the 9th, the proclamation by José Manuel Sánchez Escudero and Fernando Tovar Madrid took place and the prizes were delivered to the streets: the first was for Fábrica street and the second for Fuensanta street.

This Saturday afternoon, colored salt carpets were made in several streets, such as San Juan, Fuensanta, Agustín Virgili, Gregorio Martínez Montesinos and Alejo Molina square; and the IX Fiesta Ibicenca was held at the Plaza Jardín bar. In addition, this Sunday, after the Corpus Christi mass at 8:00 p.m., the traditional procession of the children who have made their First Communion this year will take place.

Alquerías, as part of the huertan belt of Murcia, celebrates its small bando de la huerta during its festivities, making a parade of floats in which participants and visitors wear the traditional huertan costume. That will happen next Saturday the 17th. To warm up the atmosphere, on Thursday the 15th the Medieval Market will be inaugurated in the festival area, with the parade, at 10 pm, of the ‘Pot of wishes’.

For a few years, bonfires have been celebrated during the holidays and specifically the burning of the witch, a celebration where a rag doll is burned in a bonfire in a public square. It will be on Friday the 23rd and before the burning, at 9:00 p.m., there will be a great parade with the traditional troupes, goblins, magicians and the witch.

The big day dedicated to the Saint, on June 24, a mass in his honor will take place in the parish (8:00 p.m.) and a subsequent procession with the image through the streets of the town (9:00 p.m.).