Sunday, June 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Manchester City: this is the millionaire he got by winning the Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Manchester City: this is the millionaire he got by winning the Champions League


close

manhcester city

Manchester City

Manchester City

They beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.

A goal from Rodrigo Hernández gave Manchester Citand the first Champions League of its history by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.

See also  Tolima vs. Flamengo: see the goal with which the Brazilians won

City was left with the title, but also with a large amount of money for obtaining the ‘orejona’.
(Revenge: Clara Chía and Piqué destroy Shakira with a photo that hurts her a lot) (Clara Chía and Piqué win a tough legal battle and get “at the height” of Shakira)

a fortune

The Champions distributes the not insignificant figure of 2,032 million euros, money that is distributed for the results in the group stage, advance rounds or knockouts.

The champion wins 20 million euros, while the second is left with 15.5 million euros.

The group stage pays 15.64 million euros and increases 2,800,000 euros for each win and 930,000 euros for a draw.

Rodri celebrates Manchester City’s winning goal.

those of Pep Guardiola they earned €13,060,000 with their results in the group stage. To that are added 28,200,000, which European football gives to the English club by Uefa coefficient.

An amount greater than 109,600,000 euros for the title entered the City coffers. Not bad for Guardiola’s men.
(Incredible: the goal option that Inter missed and the one that Ederson took, impressive)

See also  Video: Manchester City and the celebration of the title, a true madness

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Manchester #City #millionaire #winning #Champions #League

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“I have been your friend”: Flor Pileña reveals the story behind the topic viralized by Pepino

"I have been your friend": Flor Pileña reveals the story behind the topic viralized by Pepino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result