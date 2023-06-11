Manchester City: this is the millionaire he got by winning the Champions League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Manchester City
Manchester City
They beat Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.
A goal from Rodrigo Hernández gave Manchester Citand the first Champions League of its history by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.
City was left with the title, but also with a large amount of money for obtaining the ‘orejona’.
a fortune
The Champions distributes the not insignificant figure of 2,032 million euros, money that is distributed for the results in the group stage, advance rounds or knockouts.
The champion wins 20 million euros, while the second is left with 15.5 million euros.
The group stage pays 15.64 million euros and increases 2,800,000 euros for each win and 930,000 euros for a draw.
those of Pep Guardiola they earned €13,060,000 with their results in the group stage. To that are added 28,200,000, which European football gives to the English club by Uefa coefficient.
An amount greater than 109,600,000 euros for the title entered the City coffers. Not bad for Guardiola’s men.
