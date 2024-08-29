100 employees expected on the circuit

There Alpine in view of 2026, it has decided to negotiate with Mercedes the supply of power units rather than continuing to use those produced in the Viry-Chatillon plant. This corporate decision – recently confirmed by advisor Flavio Briatore who denied being the inspiration behind the idea – has obviously generated turmoil among the employees of the French team and a peaceful protest by hundreds of employees is expected in Monza tomorrow. A protest which, as specified in the press release, will not prevent the normal running of activities on the track.

This is the press release reported by the online edition of the French newspaper The Teamthe hundred employees will be divided into two groups: “Each group will display a banner with a clear and non-aggressive message, advocating the maintenance of a French engine in F1, and all will wear a white t-shirt with the Alpine logo, the message #ViryOnTrack and a black armband. No action will be taken to impede the progress of track operations.“.

Most of the other employees operating in Viry-Chatillon who will not be present in Monza will strike to participate indirectly in the protest.