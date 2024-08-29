What time does the Champions League 2024 2025 draw start: the start time of the group stage draws

What time does the 2024 2025 Champions League draw start? This afternoon, August 29, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. the new Champions League kicks off, with the group draw. There are many new features starting from this edition: there will be only one single group (and not eight) and the teams will increase from 32 to 36. Five Italian teams: Inter, Juventus, Atalanta, Milan, Bologna. The appointment is therefore for today, August 29, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. The draw will last about half an hour. It will be computerized and not through the usual extraction of the balls.

The format and the news

There will be a single group of 36 teams and the top 8 will qualify directly for the knockout stage. From the 9th to the 25th there will be a sort of play-off to access the round of 16 (the loser goes to the Europa League), while the last 8 will be eliminated directly. But who will they play against?

Who they play against will be determined by the draw and the groups they belong to, which will still be decisive. Each team will play 8 games in the first phase of the season (4 at home and 4 away), against two teams for each group. And, as we said, the top eight in the standings will advance to the round of 16.

Streaming and TV

We have seen what time they start, but where to watch the Champions League 2024 2025 group draw live on TV and streaming? Appointment this afternoon, August 29, 2024, starting at 6 pm on Sky Sport 24 (channel 200) and free-to-air on TV8. Also streaming on Sky Go and NOW, but also Amazon Prime Video and the UEFA website and YouTube channel, the Tv8 website and that of Sky Sport.