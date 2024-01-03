













Stahelski's revelation came in a podcast interview. Director of John Wick He said he would love to make a movie star Wars. Although he also said that I doubt that Disney will leave it, because they are more oriented towards family entertainment.

'I'm a fan, the first movie changed my life path. Maybe one day out there, Disney if you're listening, call me in a couple of years. I have a couple of ideas. I want to try making one of these movies, see if Disney can survive me.'. The director said.

Disney currently has several movies Star Wars on the way, so one from the hand of the director of John Wick It seems very far away. Although with the more mature tone and the opportunity they give to different directors in The Mandalorian, maybe they should give it a chance there. Can you imagine it?

What Star Wars movies are on the way?

Disney currently has three Star Wars films in different stages of production. At the moment there is no release date for any of them, but a little bit of what they will be about was revealed. They will all explore different stages within the galaxy far, far away.

One will follow Rey as she establishes a new Jedi order, this will also be the first film in the saga to be directed by a woman. We will also have one about the first Jedi order, in the time in the old republic, which will be directed by James Mangold, director of logan. Finally Dave Filoni, creator and director of Clone Wars and The Mandalorianwill make one about the new republic, located between episodes 6 and 7. Will they make room for one by the director of John Wick?

