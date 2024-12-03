The race to conquer the leadership of Republican Left is still alive after on Saturday none of the candidates managed to exceed 50% of the votes, which the statutes establish, to automatically access the presidency of the party. And as you have been able to know Publiccontacts between the various candidates have intensified in recent hours to achieve the best position for the final fight, although none of them dare to verbalize that the negotiation is de facto on track, but rather they are talking about polls exploratory.

Oriol Junquerasfrom Militancia Decidim, was the clear winner in the first vote, with more than 48% of the votes. But the result was insufficient and Xavier Godasfrom Nova Esquerra Nacional, will challenge him for the presidency, now heads or tails, next December 14. Now, the results and the rules of the Republicans’ statutory game have meant that, paradoxically, the candidate that is left out of the electoral race is now the center of attention.

It is the list of Foc Nouheaded by Helena Solàwhich with 12.6% has been ruled out, but which could be decisive in the fight between the two finalist candidates. Foc Nou is seen as the only option that can complicate the foreseeable victory of Junqueras, who starts as a favorite after last Saturday’s extensive result.

The Foc Nou militants, “free spirits”

As the candidate for general secretary of Foc Nou recalls, Alfred Boschno one knows how the 824 voters of the third way candidacy will react: “they have given us confidence, but our voters are free spirits, we can make recommendations, and support – or not – a candidacy, and if we finish it giving we can do it in many different ways, depending on the conversations we have, but people will vote for what they think is best. And there is no voting discipline that forces Foc Nou voters to opt for one candidate or another, even if an agreement is reached.

This does not mean that the decision made by the Foc Nou leaders has no impact. And the race to reach an agreement has begun in earnest, almost the day after the first vote on Saturday. As Alfred Bosch told TV3, “now everyone loves us very much, we’ll see how long it lasts,” in an obviously ironic tone. In fact, the race is against the clock because, although the second round of elections will not be held until December 14, the statutes indicate that the deadline to reach an agreement between candidates ends this coming Saturday, December 7.

Although Foc Nou points out that the talks can continue from Saturday, “because what ends is the deadline for integration, but we are not looking for positions, but for ERC to apply the proposals that we have in the program, and to agree on this We have until the day before December 14,” declares a member of the candidacy.

Intensification of contacts, the three conditions of Foc Nou

However, next Saturday’s deadline weighs heavily and contacts have intensified in recent hours, as sources from the three candidates acknowledge, although members of Foc Nou assure Public that “we are talking and we believe that the first of all is that we must listen to each other, we will see if we enter a phase of strict negotiation.”

The three main conditions for the possible negotiation that Foc Nou has imposed, as explained by its leaders, are: “rejection of the systematic pact with the PSC“, so they propose a consultation with the militancy within a year on the revocation of the agreement for the investiture of Salvador Illa; secondly, “return independence to the frontispiece of ERC’s programmatic values” and articulate a plan for independence with the rest of the pro-independence parties and entities; and thirdly, carry out an audit regarding the controversial operation of the Alzheimer’s cartels.

This last point would have a high level of agreement with Militància Decidim, which this Tuesday presented the proposal to create a ‘Truth Commission’ to clarify this matter, although Foc Nou holds Junqueras jointly responsible “even if it is by omission.”

The deadline, until Saturday

The negotiation deadline for the integration of candidates is set for this Saturday in article 60 of the Esquerra statutes, which regulates this second electoral round on December 14: “In the event that none of the candidates for the National Executive obtain more of 50% of the votes validly cast in favour, a new election day must be held within 15 days.

On this second election day, the two candidates that have obtained the most votes must participate. Within a maximum period of one week, the candidatures can be modified by a maximum of 50% of the members of the previous candidacy. “It is necessary that the candidacy maintain the same person as candidate for the Presidency.”

According to Oriol Junqueras: “We are willing to do anything and willing to rebuild as many things as necessary. It is possible that there are people who say they want to help from one place or another. And there are many places, not just on the list.” In an interview in The Mati of Catalunya Ràdiothe Militància Decidim candidate added that “I do not rule out anything” regarding the demands raised by Foc Nou and the possible integration of candidates, adding that “we will try to reach an agreement with those of abstention, with those of Foc Nou and with everyone” .

And also about the conversations with Foc Nou, the candidate for the presidency of ERC for Nova Esquerra Nacional, Xavier Godashas said that they are in the phase of talking about programmatic issues but has not ruled out integrating candidacies. “When we have agreed on what, then we will talk about who, if necessary,” he said. Junqueras’ rival affirms that “distributing charges to reach an agreement would be an insult to militancy.”

Godàs assures that “there are many coincidences” between his candidacy and Foc Nou, but from the third list, Alfred Bosch is equidistant and remembers that “the two candidates that aspire to lead the party are co-responsible for the situation that Esquerra is experiencing, since “They arise from an internal battle between two groups of the current outgoing National Executive, of which we are the only ones who do not have any members.”

Foc Nou lets himself be loved and Junqueras moves chips

Meanwhile, Foc Nou allows itself to be loved, but they warn that the final decision will be made in an assembly process not only by the members of the candidacy, but also by all the 468 militants who have endorsed them, “or at least all those who want and we have located them “they say. An assembly that could take place next Friday.

The leaders of Foc Nou assure that they want to base the decision they make “on the objectives of our program” – the so-called Pla Foc Nou –, which has as one of the backbones the call for a new consultation with the republican militancy on a possible revocation of the agreement with the PSC for the investiture of Salvador Illa, within a period of one year.

For the moment, regarding Foc Nou’s demands, Junqueras assures that his candidacy “raises the ante” because he undertakes not to make any more agreements with the socialists if they do not previously comply. And Godàs, for his part, maintains that the investiture agreement is not revocable but that its compliance will have to be monitored, especially with regard to the new financing system: “What we will respect is that the agreements that have been made in the framework of the investiture must be executed, but we will monitor that they are fulfilled,” he assured Public Godas.

This week a negotiation is being held in ERC that will not only have an internal key in this party. But, depending on how it ends, it could have a full impact on the turbulent Catalan and Spanish politics. And if Foc Nou ends up integrated into the winning list, and its main leaders are part of the new National Executive, Relations between socialists and republicans can become very complicatedand with them the governability in Catalonia, and rebound in the State.