The Region of Murcia received a total of 582,466 tourists residing in Spain in the first quarter of the year, which represents 1.7% of the total number of those registered in the country, according to the Resident Tourism Survey published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Specifically, the Community registered 405 resident trips per 1,000 inhabitants, with an average duration of 2.2 overnight stays. The average daily expenditure was 81 euros in the Region, the average expenditure per person was 181 and 1.3 million overnight stays were recorded.

In addition, the citizens of the Region made 735,459 trips during the first quarter of 2023, that is, 2.1% of the country’s total, and 502 per 1,000 inhabitants, with an average duration of 2.8 overnight stays.

The average daily expenditure was 87 euros by Murcians, two less than the national average, while the average expenditure per person amounts to 245 euros.