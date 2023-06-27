Deck13 has unveiled some new details regarding its upcoming action game, Atlas Fallen: the management of difficulty levels in cooperative mode. In short, each player can select the difficulty level he prefers even while online and independently of the one chosen by the players.

You can see a video showing a bit of Atlas Fallen gameplay in the tweet below, which also explains how the choice of difficulty works. It’s actually a very simple thing: you open the menu, change the difficulty and start playing again. It is not necessary to restart the multiplayer game session.

It is a very important element as normally the difficulties in online cooperative games are fixed or in any case agreed upon by all the players. It is usually not possible to change elements of this type at any time. Also, this allows players with very different abilities to play together without worrying.

As shown in the video, we can see that the difficulty selected by each player is indicated on the screen. However, it is not clear how does the difficulty affect the game?o: it is likely that it is related to the damage suffered and dealt, but it could also influence other factors to entice players to aim for the higher ones.

Finally, we remind you that the graphic modes, resolution and framerate on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S of Atlas Fallen have already been revealed. The release date is August 10, 2023.