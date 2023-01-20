«That fear of disappointing is always there, but I am very happy with the result of the novel, which has made me suffer while writing it but which, in the end, has left me satisfied». These are the words of the Murcian writer Miguel Ángel Hernández, who after the success of his previous novel, ‘El dolor de los demás’, publishes again in Anagrama his new work, ‘Anoxia’, which will hit bookstores next Wednesday .

‘Ababol’ publishes this Saturday an extensive interview with the author, accompanied by a preview of a chapter of the novel chosen by him, in which the keys are provided to delve into his new story, while the writer reflects on his own ghosts and delves into fields such as politics, the environment, love and parenthood. The conversation with Antonio Arco takes on all its meaning with the portrait of the author made by Enrique Martínez Bueso, which will leave no one indifferent.

In ‘Anoxia’, which takes place in the Mar Menor and is no stranger to the drama of its recent history, the future of Dolores Ayala, owner of an old photographic studio that has run out of clients, who ten years after the After the tragic death of her husband, she receives the most unusual commission of her entire career: portraying a deceased person on the day of his burial. Accepting it will lead her to meet Clemente Artés, an eccentric old man obsessed with recovering by all means the ancient tradition of photographing the dead.

«’Anoxia’ is a passionate story about photography, about the limits between life and death, about the mystery of capturing death in an image, in a portrait, in a daguerreotype. Miguel Ángel Hernández uses the world of photography to understand and explore the dimensions of life and death. A wonderful, disturbing, disturbing, magical novel”, says Manuel Vilas regarding the new non-fiction work of the Murcian, born in 1977 and also a professor of Art History at the University of Murcia (UMU). His novels ‘Intent to escape’ (Ciudad Alcalá Narrative Award, translated into five languages) have already been published in Anagrama; ‘El instante de peligro’ (finalist for the XXXIII Herralde Novel Prize); and ‘The pain of others’, which will also shortly be published in Dutch.