Since 2013 the airline Emiratesowned by the Arab Emirate of Dubai, was global partner of Formula 1. The contract renewed in 2018 found its natural conclusion at the end of 2022 and the negotiations for a further extension of the agreement – as leaked in recent months – have not reached the much desired white smoke. With the growth of Formula 1 observed in recent years, the cost of the box among the global sponsors of the category has also skyrocketed: if Emirates expected to close the same amount as the previous contract, i.e. 25 million dollars, the same opinion was not Liberty Media, which – as explained by the specialized site Sports Business – he had asked for double, or 50 million.

The negotiation thus foundered, but Formula 1 has already found who is ready to replace the Dubai national airline under the desired conditions, namely the Qatari rivals of Qatar Airways. This was reported by the same British publication, which assures “that the agreement has been concluded and will be announced before the opening race of the 2023 World Championship in Bahrain” is that “has almost doubled the share previously paid by Emirates to fill the same role”.