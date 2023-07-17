Spain will suffer again from this Monday “unusually high” temperatures for the season, warned the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

“In Spain we will have very high temperatures, unusual despite the fact that we are already in the heatwave (warmest period of the year)”tweeted Aemet, which predicted temperatures above 44ºC in Córdoba, Andalusia (south), with the possibility of reaching local heat records.

The “unusually high” temperatures will be “between 5 and 10 ºC above normal” on Monday in “wide areas of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands”, and the situation will be worse on Tuesday, with “areas between 10 and 15 ºC ” above normal, he stressed.

An event that continued to cause concern was the fire on the island of La Palma, in the Atlantic archipelago of the Canary Islands, which broke out on Saturday and which had decreased somewhat in intensity thanks to the reduction in heat in the area.

Its evolution was “favorable”, although it continued to be fought this Monday by hundreds of firefighterssaid the Ministry of the Interior.

Some 4,000 hectares burned and 4,000 people were evacuated, although several were able to return to their homes, according to the authorities.

Spain recorded half a thousand fires in 2022 that devoured more than 300,000 hectares, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

This year, The figure now rises to almost 68,000 hectares, according to the same source, a worrying situation in a country on the front line of climate change, with increasingly frequent heat waves and less rainfall..

The episode of intense heat should last until Wednesday, and from Thursday the thermometers should drop.

AFP