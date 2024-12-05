During the last few days, there has been a lot of talk about the birth of Alejandra Rubio. And the wait seems to have arrived. the daughter of Terelu Campos He entered the Jiménez Díaz Foundation a few hours ago to welcome his first child, the result of the romantic relationship he has with Carlo Costanzia. According to ‘Semana’ magazine, the collaborator is in the hospital with her partner. Note that a few days ago it emerged that she had scheduled her delivery although it was unknown when.

From ‘Not even that we were shhh’ they point out that the niece of Carmen Borrego “I would be starting to give birth.” However, according to Belen Esteban, Alejandra Rubio She could give birth tomorrow since “she is making a documentary and we have to set up the cameras and lights…”. The collaborator has assured that Terelu Campos will not be this Friday in her usual collaborations in the program they present Santi Acosta and Bea Archidona. Remember that a few days ago the talk show commentator commented that the daughter of Maria Teresa Campos She had agreed, a few weeks ago, to make her first comeback as a grandmother with ‘De Viernes!’.

From Ten’s afternoon program they have detailed the time at which Alejandra Rubio has been admitted to the hospital: “According to what we know, Alejandra would have arrived around ten in the morning, which is when the scheduled birth that is taking place would have started.” And, as expected, Terelu Campos I would be next to her in that emotional moment. «A person from inside is writing to me and tells me that he knows that she is not alone, that she would be with Terelu. “He has seen Terelu, Alejandra and a cameraman,” explains the journalist. Javier de Hoyos.

baby’s name

It was last June when the couple announced in an interview in ‘Hello!’ magazine. They were expecting their first child together. «In December I will be a mother. I’m three months and almost two weeks. We still don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl,” he said, at that time. Alejandra Rubio. Now, a few hours before the arrival into the world of what will be the first grandson of Terelu Camposit is known that it will be a boy. There is also speculation that the name chosen for the minor will be Charlessuch as that of the parent and paternal grandfather. All this after the young woman shared a snapshot of stuffed animals and saw how that name was embroidered on one.