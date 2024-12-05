Chimo, or Joaquín according to the DNI, González Devesa has assumed practically every possible role in this sport before occupying the position of president of the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation. Born in Denia in 1959, he was a dinghy and Olympic sailor, and at the age of 19 he began cruising in Valencia. Upon joining the Navy he moved to Palma de Mallorca and raced on the Naval Commission vessels, such as the Aifos or the Hispania. He was also part of the first Spanish challenge of the Copa América, Spain 92, as a member of the technical team. He has also been an official, judge and national measurer, as well as a level 2 technician and class secretary. For eight years he was president of the Balearic Sailing Federation, and since 2015 he has held the position of sports vice president of the RFEV, until assuming the presidency in July of this year, when Javier Sanz called elections after being named president of the Port Authority of Balearics. —What are the main objectives of your mandate?—My main objective is to continue with the project of the last nine years and improve in some points, such as the sports project, the relationship with the territorial ones, training and sailing. base. —So, do you make a positive assessment of the previous stage?—Yes, I think that with Javier Sanz we have achieved a great change on many levels. Javier has stabilized the entity on an economic level, we started from a debt of one million euros for the Santander World Cup and now the Federation is healthy and has resources and reserves. I was his right-hand man and at a sporting level we were able to face the activity completely. —His career in Spanish sailing is very complete, he has worked on all fronts. Do you think it has any shortcomings?—There are always shortcomings, there is always room for improvement, but it is true that I have been involved in this sport since I was 7 years old. I have worked in all areas, perhaps a little less as a technician. I consider that my knowledge of all areas, of all problems and needs, is a plus that helps in management. —And in the economic aspect?—I have learned a lot with Javier, who is a magnificent economic manager. But I also demonstrated my capabilities in this area at the head of the Balearic Federation, and above all I surrounded myself with excellent professionals. The Federation is a team effort. —For Spanish sailing, what was Paris 2024?—The Games were bittersweet. Diego Botín and Florian Trittel’s gold was the sweet moment, but we were left with a bitter taste for Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman. They deserved a medal, they had been the best team of the cycle. And other teams were on the verge of entering the Medal Race and being able to fight for a diploma or a medal, such as in iQFOiL, where Nacho Baltasar was left out due to a very dubious protest. But I am happy because there is a replacement in practically all classes and I am sure that in Los Angeles 2028 the results will be better. And arriving in Paris with nine classes was already very positive. —What was missing for Paris to be a complete success?—What was missing? Well, a little bit of weather, a little bit of luck… The athletes have had all the means, both technical and economic. We have worked well and an Olympic project is long-term. The Paris cycle has been the first in which it has been possible to work with all the means.—So, there is no lack of means?—The means available now make it possible to cover the needs of one or two ships per class. If the resources increase, we will be able to have more crews. It is necessary to work with the base, with the youth candle, to nourish the future. We are working a lot with sponsors and with new companies that may possibly join. —Is there a lack of talent?—I think not, and the results prove it. In strategic classes we are the third country with the best results. There is a future. —What other areas do you intend to promote?—We must work in all of them. In adapted sailing we are improving, and in women’s sailing the Iberdrola League increases participation to the maximum quota. We are also committed to training for women, to seek parity between technicians and judges. In cruising we want to offer a good service to shipowners, and for basic sailing we have to cooperate with the regional federations and clubs to align projects. —Is there a future for the Copa América in Spain?—The Copa América is a good hook to attract fans and sponsors to sailing. The Barcelona event has been an opportunity, but for the next edition, Valencian politicians will have to decide what the priorities are at the moment. Grant Dalton will go to the highest bidder. I would like the Spanish youth and women’s team to be able to continue, they did very well and with almost no experience on board the boat. —You are a military doctor by profession. Will you dedicate yourself exclusively to sailing?—For three years I have been in the reserve, that is, early retired, and my dedication to sailing has already been exclusive, and will continue to be so. It has to be an exclusive and altruistic position, surrounded by good professionals.

