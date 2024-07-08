Major record labels, including Universal Music Group (UMG), Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Records, have sued Suno and Udio, two artificial intelligences that generate music. The lawsuit alleges large-scale copyright infringement.

The technology behind Suno and Udio

Suno and Udio are advanced tools that allow users to create new songs from simple written instructions, called “prompts.” These tools can generate lyrics, arrangements, and even vocals for songs.

The popularity of Suno

I’m suno gained popularity through its partnership with Microsoft, becoming one of the plugins for the Copilot chatbot. Udio also gained visibility thanks to its ability to create hits from simple lyrics, as in the case of the viral song “BBL Drizzy”.

The accusation of the record companies

Record companies allege that Suno and Udio are infringing copyright by making unauthorized copies of sound recordings. Ken Doroshow of the RIAA said these were clear cases of infringement, accusing the companies of hiding the extent of their illegal activities.

Mikey Shulman, CEO of Suno, responded that the company’s technology generates completely new output and does not repurpose pre-existing content. He also emphasized that Suno does not allow you to create songs that are similar to those of specific artists.

The Record Companies’ Point of View

Record companies, however, believe that Suno and Udio are not creating anything new but rather plagiarizing existing songs. The RIAA has shared examples on social media of AI-generated songs that sound too similar to existing songs, such as Jerry Lee Lewis’s “Great Balls of Fire.”

Enzo Mazza, president of FIMI, stressed that AI offers great potential for the music industry, but it is essential that the development of this technology respects copyright rules. This includes the need to obtain licenses for the use of musical content.

This is not the first time that companies developing generative AI have been accused of copyright infringement. Even OpenAIcreator of ChatGPThas been sued by several news organizations and writers for using unauthorized articles and texts to train its AI.

The issue of generative AI and copyright is complex and evolving. Major record companies are trying to protect their rights and those of artists, while AI companies defend the innovation and originality of their technologies.

What do you think? Do you agree with the record companies or the AI ​​companies?