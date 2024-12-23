Christmas Eve is one of the most anticipated dates of the year. Families and friends gather around the table to share an evening full of traditiongood wishes and, of course, delicious meals. However, more and more Spaniards have adopted a new custom, Good afternoon. During the afternoon of December 24, many go out enjoy bars and restaurants before family dinners, in a previous celebration full of festive atmosphere. If you are looking to live this experience and prepare for the magical night, here we present you some of the best places in Madrid to enjoy Christmas Afternoon.

Tobacco House

On Calle de la Palma 69, there is an ideal corner for classic tapas with a personal touch. In this place owned by Sergio Ochoa and Julián Lara, you can enjoy a irresistible salad, cooked croquettes and one potato omelette that does not disappoint those who try it. To accompany, your Zecchini vermouth or one craft beer They are safe choices. Perfect for those looking for a traditional and cozy atmosphere in the heart of Malasaña.

Holy Drop

Located on 15 Sandoval Street, this informal cocktail bar specialized in whiskey offers a unique experience. Their menu combines starters and main dishes cooked in their oven/grill, with options such as gratin scallops with whiskey sauce or the smoked brisket. Their cocktails, like Rosita or the Garibaldi spritzare the perfect complement for a different and sophisticated afternoon.

The Good

In this premises owned by Ángel Zalduegui and Borja Conde, located at 5 Hermanos Bécquer Street, the Basque flavors they take center stage. You can’t miss their ‘pintxos’ bar, where the gildas and the piparrasaccompanied by the best txakolis of the city. Furthermore, their dishes like talo and the basque cake They are a tribute to the traditions of northern Spain, perfect for a relaxed but delicious celebration.









Gilda Haus

The ideal place for lovers of well-executed flavors is located on Calle San Mateo 6. Here you will find everything from the classic gildas even rations like anchovies on brioche and pastrami sandwiches either chicharrón with kimchi. Its cocktail offering, such as Bloody Mary or the moscow mule must (without alcohol), make it a versatile option for all tastes.

Puff

On Calle del León 5, in the Barrio de las Letras, Bocanada stands out for its winemaking commitment. Here, the came is the protagonist, served in drinks ranging from 3.80 to 7 euros. Regarding food, its menu offers original options such as buns or reinterpretations of classics, such as his Fish n’ Chips.