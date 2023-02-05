The businesswoman Ale Venturo did not expect to feel like this a few days after the birth of her baby.

Ale Venturo has just become a mother for the second time and the birth of her little girl has caused a lot of tenderness among her followers, family and friends who did not hesitate to congratulate her on the arrival of her daughter Aissa. On his part, his partner Rodrigo Cuba posted some details of what his life is like now that he is a father for the second time. However, the businesswoman made a surprising confession about her condition a few days after going through the cesarean section process.

What did Ale Venturo say about his state of health?

Ale Venturo confessed that seven days after her cesarean section, the pain is more than the time she had her eldest daughter. However, the businesswoman stated that little by little she is recovering and gaining strength.

“Almost seven days after my cesarean section, it really hurts more than the first one, but here we go! Little by little, regaining strength, the postpartum period is a serious thing, the hormones riot, mixed feelings, God! To all the mommies in this process I send all my good vibes. They seem like endless days, but time goes by very quickly”, stated Ale Venturo.

Ale Venturo makes a surprising confession a week after her cesarean section: "Postpartum is serious."

Likewise, the current partner of Rodrigo Cuba took the opportunity to send good wishes to all the mothers who go through this process.

Ale Venturo surprises fans

Ale Venturo reappeared a few days ago on his social networks and surprised fans by confessing that he drank a fruit shake that contained his placenta, despite the fact that there is no scientific evidence that it improves the female body.

“Here reappearing with a smoothie (shake), in this smoothie there is fruit and a little piece of my placenta that will help me recover faster, to recover the iron that I have lost in the cesarean section, to feel better from the pain that we are feeling ”, he asserted.