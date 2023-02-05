In this edition of Enlace Centroamérica we talk about the recovery of post-pandemic tourism in Costa Rica. Thanks to its good international reputation, Costa Rica has positioned itself among travelers, mainly Americans and Europeans, who seek to live the “pura vida” experience. We analyze the importance of tourism for the national economy, the keys to its success, the impact of the pandemic on the sector and how it plans to fully recover in 2023.

