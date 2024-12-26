11 – 13

Time-out

Matt Thomas [Alba Berlin] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Malte Delow.

Malte Delow [Alba Berlin] The basket misses due to a block by Dzanan Musa

Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo

Delow Malte Tray [Alba Berlin]

Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack, with assistance from Alberto Abalde

Matt Thomas [Alba Berlin] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

1st personal foul in attack by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] About David McCormack

Martin Hermannsson tray [Alba Berlin] after a counterattack

Martin Hermansson [Alba Berlin] steals the ball from Dzanan Musa

Malte Delow [Alba Berlin] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.

Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Gabriel Deck

Malte Delow Triple [Alba Berlin]

Triple by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] with assistance from Alberto Abalde

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the tray fails. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares

Tim Schneider [Alba Berlin] commits his second personal foul on Facundo Campazzo

David McCormack [Alba Berlin] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.

1st personal foul by Tim Schneider [Alba Berlin] over Gabriel Deck in the fight for an offensive rebound.

Martin Hermansson [Alba Berlin] miss the triple

Matt Thomas Offensive Rebound [Alba Berlin] after missing his shot to the basket

Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Malte Delow.

Martin Hermannsson’s basket [Alba Berlin]

Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] sends the ball out after a fight for the rebound

David McCormack [Alba Berlin] the basket fails

1st personal foul in attack by Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] about Malte Delow

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Matteo Spagnolo

Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid]

David McCormack’s first personal foul [Alba Berlin] about Dzanan Musa

Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde

Yannick Wetzell [Alba Berlin] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.

David McCormack Basket [Alba Berlin]

Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Malte Delow.

Start of the match