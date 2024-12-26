Time-out
Matt Thomas [Alba Berlin] the tray fails. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Malte Delow.
Malte Delow [Alba Berlin] The basket misses due to a block by Dzanan Musa
Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Facundo Campazzo
Delow Malte Tray [Alba Berlin]
Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid] after a counterattack, with assistance from Alberto Abalde
Matt Thomas [Alba Berlin] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
1st personal foul in attack by Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] About David McCormack
Martin Hermannsson tray [Alba Berlin] after a counterattack
Martin Hermansson [Alba Berlin] steals the ball from Dzanan Musa
Malte Delow [Alba Berlin] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares.
Dzanan Musa triple [Real Madrid] with assistance from Gabriel Deck
Malte Delow Triple [Alba Berlin]
Triple by Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] with assistance from Alberto Abalde
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] the tray fails. The offensive rebound goes to Edy Tavares
Tim Schneider [Alba Berlin] commits his second personal foul on Facundo Campazzo
David McCormack [Alba Berlin] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.
1st personal foul by Tim Schneider [Alba Berlin] over Gabriel Deck in the fight for an offensive rebound.
Martin Hermansson [Alba Berlin] miss the triple
Matt Thomas Offensive Rebound [Alba Berlin] after missing his shot to the basket
Alberto Abalde [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The defensive rebound goes to Malte Delow.
Martin Hermannsson’s basket [Alba Berlin]
Edy Tavares [Real Madrid] sends the ball out after a fight for the rebound
David McCormack [Alba Berlin] the basket fails
1st personal foul in attack by Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] about Malte Delow
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] steals the ball from Matteo Spagnolo
Dzanan Musa Tray [Real Madrid]
David McCormack’s first personal foul [Alba Berlin] about Dzanan Musa
Dzanan Musa [Real Madrid] miss the triple. The offensive rebound goes to Alberto Abalde
Yannick Wetzell [Alba Berlin] he cuts the pass and the ball goes out.
David McCormack Basket [Alba Berlin]
Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] the basket misses. The defensive rebound goes to Malte Delow.
Start of the match
#Alba #Berlin #Real #Madrid #live #Matchday #Euroleague
