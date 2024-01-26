The popularity of 'Solo Leveling' continues to increase, week after week. This new anime, which started out as the most anticipated of 2024, has already become one of the most watched so far this year, despite the fact that only three chapters were released and another is on the way. The series is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name, created by Chugong, considered the most read in history, so it was to be expected that it would have similar success.

Next, we will tell you all the details of the launch of the fourth episode of the anime, in which we will be able to see Sung Jinwoo try to raise his strength level, while seeking to overcome the dungeon he entered completely alone.

What time does chapter 4 of 'Solo Leveling' come out?

The fourth episode of the series 'Single Leveling'which is under the direction of Shunsuke Nakashige, It will be available from Saturday, January 27, 2024. As announced by the creators of the anime, the inaugural season will consist of 25 episodes, which will be divided into two parts. However, the specific duration of each segment has not been revealed at this time.

It is important to highlight that Chapter 4 of the anime will be released at 9:30 am (Pacific time). Below we will present you a detailed list of the corresponding schedules for its premiere in several Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 11.30am

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 12.30 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 1.30 pm

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 2.30 pm

Spain:6.30 pm

Where to watch chapter 4 of 'Solo Leveling' ONLINE?

The new chapter of 'Single Leveling'which will be titled 'I have to get stronger'can be seen through Crunchyroll, the platform that obtained the exclusive rights to broadcast the series outside of Asia. To access the anime, you need to visit their official website and log in with your account. If you don't already have one, you can choose from the various subscription plans it offers, the details of which are available on its website.

Where to watch 'Solo Leveling' chapter 4 ONLINE and FREE?

There are two methods to view 'Single Leveling' online and for free. The first is a legal alternative that consists of taking advantage of the 14-day trial period that the Crunchyroll website itself offers, allowing you to access all the titles in its catalog during that time.

On the other hand, there is an option that involves waiting a few days after the official premiere of the anime. After this period, 'Single Leveling' It is usually available on sites such as Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, among others. It is important to note that these pages distribute content in an unauthorized manner, so accessing them is a decision that each user must make at their own risk.

