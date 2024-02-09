United States | Chaos in Congress is a jackpot for Putin, and the US can really abandon Ukraine – “It surprised even the president”

The continuation of US support for Ukraine is at stake. How far are Republicans willing to go to please Donald Trump?
Washington
Time is running low, and the horror pictures of Ukraine are closer than ever to reality.
It is possible that US military aid to Ukraine has come to an end. If the version of the aid package approved by the Senate on Thursday does not pass in the House of Representatives, there is no new one in sight.
