





















Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Wolves – Manchester United of the Premier League, which is played at Molineux Stadium at 6:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Wolves – Manchester United

Classification and statistics between Wolves – Manchester United

Wolves arrive at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Leicester



while Manchester United played their last Premier League match against



AFC Bournemouth



. He Wolves currently occupies the position number 18 of the Premier League with 13 points, while their rival,

Manchester Unitedoccupies the place 13 with 23 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Wolves schedule, the Manchester United schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.