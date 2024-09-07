Alaudinov: Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered serious losses near Kursk in the last 24 hours

Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate for Military-Political Work of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Major General Apti Alaudinov Telegram-channel assessed the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. According to him, the enemy suffered serious losses over the past 24 hours.

The officer said that the Ukrainian military “has a very hard time.” In the area of ​​responsibility of “Akhmat”, two tanks, two mortars, a vehicle, and an artillery unit were destroyed.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered heavy losses of personnel, Alaudinov added. He specified that it is too early to talk about the complete liberation of the Kursk region, but the work continues.

Earlier, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” noted that Ukrainian troops are “burning out” in the Korenevsky direction, where the defense of Russian forces is built.