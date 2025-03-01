03/01/2025



Updated at 14: 15h.























How many times will one hear that with two reeds you can dine. It is not a secret that in some places in Madrid Las Tapas With consummation they are an entire institution. And some are major words, such as their rations. It is not for less in one of the premises of the Spanish capital that is doing Fury in social networks After several users have shown the food that is accompanied by the drink. Traditional food with which we are satisfied.

The site in question is in the Novitiate areain the Centro District, and that has become viral by several gastronomic influencers that have shared their experience there.

The establishment carries Name the Duero And the tapas letter is simple but blunt. “In the first round I asked for a bottle of water and they gave me a dish to the top,” he says in Tik Tok @comilonestv while teaching a sausage plate with sauce and peppers. The user says that in the second he repeated with the water and brought him a mountain of mini mixed sandwiches. In the third, chicken wings.

“Very few sites in Madrid where you eat a plate of food only for one consumption,” explains the gastronomic influencer Noel Horcajada. As they ask for more drinks, different dishes arrive. “You don’t want the quality to be extreme or that the chicken is outrajugoso … but it is good,” he says. The site is very well valued on platforms such as Google Maps, where it has 4.5 stars over 5.









The price is one of its strengths. “You can dine for 3.5 euros,” says the content creator, referring to the cost of a beer in the premises.