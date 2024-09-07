Mayorkas: Washington distinguishes between election interference and influence

The US administration will differentiate between interference in the presidential election and influence on it, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. This is written by RIA Novosti.

He said the attempt to “deprive voters of their role” could be considered interference. “Influence is pushing an agenda on social media to influence the electorate,” he said.

The minister added that Washington believes that foreign countries want to “sow discord” in the United States.

Earlier, a representative of the US intelligence community said that Russia was trying to influence the country’s presidential elections. According to him, Russia “began trying to influence certain groups of voters” and “denigrate specific” politicians. He did not say who exactly the Russian side wanted to denigrate and how.