It became popular thanks to 'Mix stop loving you'. Little by little she gained more followers and, now, Azucena Calvay is one of the most popular cumbia singers of the moment. Becoming a soloist was not an easy decision, even more so when she is pursuing higher education because she is not satisfied with music alone. She has been embarking on this musical adventure for almost a year after leaving The Cumbia Rebels and he is about to celebrate it with his audience. The singer spoke with La República to talk about her experience in the last twelve months.

—You have already completed one year as a soloist, how do you feel?

—Now very well, the truth is I'm happy that we have already turned one year old this March 9 and we are celebrating it in April.

—You will do a concert tour precisely to commemorate this celebration…

—Starting on March 24 with the free concert and now we travel to Chile (for their concerts on March 29 and 30).

—And when will the central event be?

—I'm going to do the main event on April 6.

—Which artists will accompany you?

—We are going to be with Yahaira Plasencia, Frank Castillo, Óscar Manuel, also with Davis Orozco and Leslie Shaw.

—Have you already talked to Leslie Shaw about maybe releasing a song together?

—Yes, we are watching that and if it is live, much better.

—After this time as a soloist, do you think it was a good decision to have left the group you previously worked in?

—It was a good decision to form my group. Yes, it was a good decision, lThe truth is that in one year we have done and achieved many things. We still have a lot left to do, we are just starting out in this world of music and the idea is to maintain ourselves.

—How do you see the competition with your fellow artists?

—Everyone has their own style, that's the good thing. Mine is closer to the Ecuadorian bombs (cumbia), there are very few here in Peru (who do this style). But everything is very good with the other artists. Each one won over their audience.

—There are many female artists who are launching themselves as soloists..

—Yes, there are artists like Brunella (Torpoco), practically those of our generation, you could say.

—On the other hand, did you manage to complete your medical studies?

—I still have a year left.

—You also mentioned that you were going to study Law…

—I'm going to start next week, no more.

—How are you going to do your classes, give time to your son and your musical career?

—I am going to take law classes (virtually). They are not in person, they are 100% virtual. Regarding my family, you can have discipline (to divide your time). Since I started my career in music, I have never stopped my studies and to this day (I still do both).

—Any message to your fans who have followed you since you were in the orchestra and now as a soloist…

Yes, the truth is that I am grateful to all the public that follows me because if we, the artists, were in the public, we would not be who we are now. So you are totally invited to my concert at El Huaralino, which will be this April 6. (I feel) happy with everything we have achieved, I say “we have” because we are a work team, so I am happy with everything we have formed.

