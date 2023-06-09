There is concern in the scientific community, after Scientists from the University of Santiago de Chile (Usach) conducted some studies in the Atacama desert, where the highest solar radiation on the entire planet Earth was recorded.

The radiation in the upper part of the altiplano is greater than in Mount Everest

the climatologist Raul Corderowho coordinates the group of researchers at the University of Santiago de Chile, explained to the newspaper Third that is the most extreme radiation that has been recorded in the Atacama desert.

“The interesting thing is that the radiation turned out to be so extreme that it was higher than what one would have in even higher places,” explained the scientist.

In fact, he compared the irradiation with that which occurs at the top of the Mount Everest, at more than 8,000 meters above sea level. “One might think that the radiation there could be higher, but it’s not that close to the equator, so the radiation in the highlands is higher than it is on Mount Everest.”

Scientists have been monitoring radiation from the Atacama Desert since 2016, on the plateau of Chajnantor of the Atacama Astronomical Park the highest point for the measurement was located and left alarming numbers.

“The maximum radiation is supposed to be at noon and when the sky is clear. But sometimes there is a certain configuration of partial cloudiness that causes the radiation not only to come from the sun, but also to also from light reflected by scattered clouds. It’s like a ‘magnifying glass effect’ that the cloud does,” Cordero said.

The radiation reached levels similar to Venus Photo: WM KECK OBSERVATORY / ADAM MAKARENKO

The scientists’ study concluded that radiation can reach the 2000W/m2, This data was measured 1,708 kilometers from the capital of Chili and at a height of 5,000 meters above sea level.

“If at the solstice the radiation can reach at 1300 W/m2, when it gets past these radiation-intensifying clouds over Chajnantor, it can reach more than 2000W/m2″, said Raúl Cordeo.

Finally, the climatologist compared the radiation presented 40 kilometers east of San Pedro de Atacama and he said that this number is worrying because it is at the same levels of irradiation that occurs on the planet Venus.

“That is solar radiation on Earth higher, never measure. It is a radiation similar to what there would be on Venus, a planet that is much closer to the sun, “concluded the scientist in the aforementioned medium.

