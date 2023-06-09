Today “Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts” is released in all theaters in our country, a film directed by Steve Caple Jr. (“Creed 2”) and which was filmed in some locations in Peru, such as Cusco and San Martín, making it that adds a special ingredient to being able to go and enjoy it with the family and see how our landscapes are exposed to the world.

Precisely, during the recording of the latest installment of the famous franchise, some curious facts emerged that went viral, such as the collision suffered by the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, with the vehicle of a civilian due to the narrow streets of Cusco. or when Optimus himself had a hard time continuing a chase scene down the steep paths of the Imperial City.

Just like you are, throughout the saga, there were many more curiosities and here we will tell you about some that happened during the recordings of the first two films: “Transformers” and “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”.

Rolling at 50 degrees

Director Michael Bay indicated that the high temperatures were a great challenge during the beginning of the filming of the film. “The first week we filmed at 50 degrees and we suffered a lot of heat stroke. Three of our carpenters had to be hospitalized,” he noted. “They spent the whole day working, wearing shorts, on a very white sand where the sun’s rays bounced like a mirror,” Bay concluded.

mass destruction of cars

During the first installment, the American car company General Motors gave up 200 of its vehicles to be destroyed in the explosions. This figure would be short after the third installment, “Transformers: the dark side of the moon”, where about 500 cars were pulverized in the filming.

The Army also got involved.

In order to achieve realism in the films, Michael Bay requested support from the United States Department of Defense so that elements of the Armed Forces could be part of them. In addition, they gave away their military vehicles for the Bonecrusher and Brawl characters, as well as their F-117, A-10, AC-130, and CV-22 planes.

