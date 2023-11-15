Forty patients died this Tuesday at Al Shifa hospitalthe establishment where the Israeli Army has deployed its soldiers in an operation that it claims is directed against the Islamist group Hamas, according to information transmitted by the Gaza Ministry of Health to the United Nations.

The information does not indicate the direct cause of death of the patients. “Forty patients died in Shifa hospital on November 14, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The hospital reported preparations for a common grave within the facility to bury 180 patient bodies. that cannot be evacuated due to intense fighting,” notes the UN Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office in its daily report on the impact of the war on civilians.

Patients and internally displaced persons at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

This medical center, the most important in the Gaza Strip, ran out of electricity, drinking water and food several days ago and houses around 9,000 people. between displaced people, medical personnel and patients, among whom are more than 30 premature babies whose lives are in danger.

The Israeli Army has assured that it is carrying out a “precise and selective operation against Hamas” in this hospital. amid the condemnation of the Palestinian authorities, who fear for the lives of the civilians there.

Israel claims to have brought incubators, baby food and medical supplies to the hospital, as well as medical equipment and Arabic-speaking soldiers to facilitate the distribution of supplies.

According to information received by the UN, all hospitals in Gaza City (north) and northern Gaza, where the densest part of the health infrastructure of this enclave was locatedhave been out of service, with the exception of Al Ahli hospital.

EFE