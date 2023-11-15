Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 15/11/2023 – 11:22

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, announced that he had extended the period of operation of the National Force in Rio de Janeiro until January 31, 2024. The initiative, according to the minister, was taken at the request of the State governor, Cláudio Castro (PL).

In a publication on X (formerly Twitter), Dino stated that at the end of the period a new analysis will be carried out for a possible new extension.

In the same text, he said that additional teams from the Federal Police (PF) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) will also continue in the State.

Police forces have been in Rio de Janeiro since the second half of October and carry out extensive patrolling of the state’s federal roads.

The minister also said that the Armed Forces continue to implement the GLO Guarantee of Law and Order decreed at the beginning of November in ports and airports in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo to combat organized crime.