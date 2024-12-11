Around a hundred artists have participated in a new edition of EQUALan initiative by Spotify, in collaboration with the MIM association (Women in the Music Industry), where they managed to raise 57,000 euros for training support for women in the music production sector.

At the second charity gala of this program, held this Tuesday in Madrid, artists such as AitanaEdurne, Vanesa Martin,Judeline, Lola Indigo, Leire MartínezEva Amaral, Mala Rodríguez, Mar LucasLa Chispa, Paula Cendejas, Naiara, Rozalen or Zahara.

Aitana, named global ambassador of EQUAL, has declared that participating in the project It makes her “very happy” by promoting the visibility of women in the music industry. “It is incredible to be able to share time with so many women whom I admire very much, also at a charity gala with a scholarship for women to produce, which is something that I would also love to do,” she added to the press.

Also during the event second ‘Spotify Single’ has been released in Spain with the help of Zahara, with the participation of Marta Movidas, one of the producers awarded a scholarship thanks to EQUAL funds.

Zahara has said that she is “very grateful” to have been chosen for this project: “It has been a precious opportunitynot only to reinterpret as an artist two songs that I love -in reference to ZAHARA of Judeline and Amorphous of Bad Bunny-, but, in addition, I have been my own producer. I have had a work team under me, having the artistic direction.”

For her part, Spotify’s Music Director for Southern and Eastern Europe, Melanie Parejo, has detailed that since they launched the program three years ago The presence of female artists on the charts has increased by more than 90% of the application.

In Spain, The five most listened to EQUAL female artists this year have been Lola Indigo, Bad Gyal, Ana Mena, MARLENA and Lia Kali; while, globally, the female artists of this program have accumulated more than 1.5 billion views on playlists editorials from Spotify, a company that collaborates with EFE in the dissemination of this content.





“We look back and, although there is still a lot of work ahead, it is true that things are beginning to change. For our part, we try to be consistent with this work“, Parejo said to refer to the visibility of women in the music industry.

This year’s EQUAL ceremony also had the presence of the Minister of Equality Ana Redondo; of the Undersecretary of State for Culture, Carmen Páez, and the Councilor for Culture of the Madrid City Council, Marta Rivera de la Cruz.

Finally, Rozalén has released a new version of Wolfwhich was recorded together with the artists of the “EQUAL on Tour”, the tour that the singer and songwriter from La Mancha has carried out with the participation of ten female singers from the emerging scene during her ‘The hug’ tour.