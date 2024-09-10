Chihuahua, Chih.- Students from the Faculty of Law of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH) and various educational institutions, accompanied by workers from the State Judicial Branch (PJE), marched against the judicial reform, which in the next few hours will be voted on in the Senate of the Republic, so that judges, magistrates and ministers are appointed by popular election.

Speaker at the protest, the president of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ), Myriam Hernández, said that dignity is not negotiable.

The demonstration began at six in the evening and started from the Faculty of Law, where participants arrived dressed in white t-shirts and slogans expressing their rejection of judicial reform.

As in the march last Sunday, organized by the Federal Judicial Branch, they pointed out that the whole of society must participate in this issue.

The contingent advanced along Universidad Avenue and paused at the Francisco Villa roundabout, where a banner was placed expressing their discontent with the initiative, before continuing towards the Plaza Mayor, in front of the Government Palace. Once they reached the central plaza, the protesters stood in front of the platform that had been set up for the occasion, where students and organizers of the march made a series of statements and calls to not allow the imposition of authoritarianism.

The president of the TSJ, Myriam Hernández, was one of the speakers and in her message she expressed that dignity is not negotiable and that Chihuahua is giving an example of this. She stressed that history will remember what the senators do today and the meaning of their decision. The mobilization ended around 8:30 p.m.

Second march against the reform

The protest by students and workers is the second in the city since more than four thousand people took to the streets last Sunday to express their discontent with the Plan C promoted by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Wearing white clothing, carrying banners and flags, the participants began the march at the Francisco Villa roundabout to advance to Libertad Street and reach the Plaza de Armas, in front of the State Congress, where they demanded that the senators vote against the reform, including the representatives of Morena, Javier Corral, Andrea Chávez and Juan Carlos Loera.