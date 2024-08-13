Bandai Namco has released a series of new images of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero which show the various Cells, Doctor Gero and the androids in action during the related saga of the work of the late Akira Toriyama.

The gallery basically includes all the major characters of the so-called Android Sagawhich sees the arrival of Trunks from the future and the rapid clash with Freezer and his father, then the appearance of the evil Doctor Gero and the androids he has built.

In Trunks’ world, however, things went differently, as is told in some episodes of the manga and in an animated feature film, and here the threat is constituted more than anything by the very powerful Cell.

The android is in fact able to absorb C-17 and C-18 and reaches its perfect shapebecoming too strong for any of the Z Fighters… with the sole exception of young Gohan, who for the occasion reaches the second stage of Super Saiyan!