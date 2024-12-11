The Brandenburg state parliament has re-elected Dietmar Woidke as Prime Minister. After failing in the first round, Woidke achieved an absolute majority in the second round with 50 votes. The 63-year-old accepted the election and took his oath of office.

45 yes votes were needed for his re-election. In the first round of voting, Woidke failed with only 43 votes. The 50 yes votes in the second round even correspond to more votes than the coalition of SPD and BSW has in the state parliament. The two parties only make up 46 of the 88 MPs. Woidke apparently also received votes from the opposition in the secret election. 36 parliamentarians voted against the SPD politician, one abstained. Woidke has been Prime Minister with varying majorities since 2013.

The alliance between the SPD and BSW is new in Germany at the state level. The BSW was only founded this year and immediately entered the state parliament. Only the SPD and BSW have a realistic majority of seats in Brandenburg’s four-party parliament as a two-party alliance because no one wants to form a coalition with the AfD. An alliance between the SPD and CDU would narrowly miss a majority.

Woidke described his re-election as a “great leap of faith.” Nowadays it is no longer a given that a prime ministerial election will go through in the first round. “These are times that are different than ten or 20 years ago.” But Woidke said he was happy that significantly more MPs voted for him in the second round than the coalition had members. This is a leap of faith that must now be justified to people, said Woidke.

Did Woidke get votes from the AfD?

The opposition parties AfD and CDU, on the other hand, enjoyed exploiting Woidke’s defeat in the first round of voting. AfD parliamentary group leader Hans-Christoph Berndt spoke in the RBB of a “humiliation” for the SPD politician. CDU parliamentary group leader Jan Redmann said: “If this coalition does not get a majority on the mat, then the business basis for this coalition will actually no longer exist.”

Redmann expressed the assumption that Woidke had been elected with votes from the AfD. “There was no approval for this coalition from the CDU,” Redmann wrote on

Even before the prime ministerial election, it was clear that Woidke could not count on all of his coalition’s votes. Sven Hornauf (BSW) from Frankfurt (Oder) explained that Woidke was criticizing the stationing of the missile defense system Arrow3 not to vote at the Holzdorf air base.

In the coalition negotiations, the BSW largely prevailed on defense policy issues. The preamble to the coalition agreement states, for example, that the war in Ukraine “cannot be ended by further arms deliveries”.

About two and a half months after the state elections, the new government team can now start work. The SPD has six ministries in the government and the State Chancellery, the BSW has three ministries. After Woidke’s election, the ministers were sworn in.

However, the future Agriculture and Environment Minister Hanka Mittelstädt was not there. She still has to wait for her certificate of appointment until the final separation from her own agricultural business has been completed. The ministerial law states: “The members of the state government may not hold any other paid public office in addition to their office, nor may they exercise any trade or profession.”