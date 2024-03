Sunday, March 10, 2024, 08:05



| Updated 08:41h.















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

In general, the women in my family are role models for me. They are very hard-working women, very intelligent, very fighters and very good people,” says Agustín Fernández Rubio (Socovos, 1983), known in the cultural world as Agus Macnamara. «I have grown up in a family of workers. My …

This content is exclusive for subscribers