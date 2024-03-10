Ferrari is growing

Charles Leclerc underlined this at the end of the race and the data also highlights it: no team has made a leap forward equal to that of Ferrari between 2023 and 2024. Red Bull has scored two doubles so far even with discreet ease, but for the Milton Keynes team taking a risk with the RB20 was 'saving' to still maintain a bit of margin against the Maranello team which with the SF-24 seems to have solved several problems that made the SF-23.

Helmut Marko post-race he admitted that Ferrari is Red Bull's main opponent: “We had more degradation than we expected with the hard tire – explained Marko – and Ferrari is getting closer. On this track, as strange as it may seem, it wasn't easy to overtake. I'm happy with the performance and the results on two very different tracks, but I don't think it will be the same in Australia, Japan and China. We have a car that is competitive enough to allow Verstappen to get his fourth title, this is our goal.”

Continuing to win would be the best 'defense' according to Marko against the competition's attempt to take away a pillar like Red Bull Adrian Newey: “Newey in Ferrari? I hope not – he added as reported by the newspaper motorsport-total.com – continuing to be constantly committed to improving and continuing our path of success should guarantee a sufficiently reassuring environment.”