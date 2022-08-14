Beijing is holding military exercises around the island to express its anger over the visit of Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, to Taipei this month.

The US de facto open embassy in Taipei said Senator Ed Markey is leading the delegation, which includes four other members of Congress, which is also on what the embassy described as a broader tour of the Indo-Pacific region.

The Taiwanese president’s office said the delegation will meet with Tsai on Monday morning.

“Markey is leading a delegation to visit Taiwan, while reaffirming once again the US Congress’ strong support for Taiwan, especially at a time when China is raising tension in the Taiwan Strait and the region with its military exercises,” the office said in a statement.

“Members of the US Congress must act in line with the one-China policy of the US government,” the Chinese Embassy in Washington said on Sunday, noting that the latest visit of members of Congress “proves once again that the United States does not want to see stability across the Taiwan Strait, nor It spares no effort in provoking confrontation between the two sides and interfering in China’s internal affairs.”

Markey’s office said Taiwan lawmakers would “reaffirm the United States’ support for Taiwan as enshrined in the Taiwan Relations Act, the US-China Joint Statements, and the Six Safeguards, and will encourage stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait.”

Members of Congress have been visiting Taiwan for decades and will continue to do so, said a White House national security spokesman, adding that such visits are consistent with the “one China” policy that the United States has long supported.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry published pictures of four members of the delegation when they were received at Songshan Airport in central Taipei, after they arrived on a US Air Force transport plane, while Marche arrived at Taiwan International Airport.

“The delegation will meet with senior leaders of Taiwan to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change and other important issues of common concern,” the US embassy in Taipei said.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it had spotted 22 Chinese aircraft and six warships in and around the Taiwan Strait.