Neymar, single: relationship ended amid rumors of infidelity

Neymar, PSG and Brazil player.
The Brazilian influencer herself, Bruna Biancardi, confirmed the separation.
August 14, 2022, 06:34 PM
brazilian soccer player Neymar he is single. After many rumors about his possible separation from his partner, it was confirmed that there was indeed a break in the relationship.
Separation is confirmed
And it was Neymar’s own ex-partner, Bruna Biancardia Brazilian influencer, who confirmed that she is no longer with the star of the PSG.
“We have not been together for a while now,” said the woman, confirming the news that had been taking place in Brazil.
The media in that country had also been pointing to a possible “betrayal” by the soccer player during his vacation in Rio de Janeiro, as a reason for the separation. However, Bruna did not go into those details.
Through his Instagram profile, Biancardi explained what happened to his almost two million followers.
“I have always been very involved in my own thing, you know, but since they are all the time getting into gossip, I prefer to make it clear here that I have not been in a relationship for a while,” he said.
“Don’t believe everything that appears out there. I am very fond of him and all of his family. Please stop involving my name. Thank you,” says the 25-year-old Brazilian.
Betrayal or not?
The controversy between the couple began when the Brazilian media outlet ‘Extra Online’ reported the alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer, while Bruna slept in his mansion in Rio de Janeiro.
“A few days later, she found out that he had been with a girl at that party and decided to break up right then and there. Bruna collected her things and left as soon as it was dawn, ”said the outlet at the time.
Bruna was born in São Paulo, studied fashion, and is the marketing and e-commerce manager for the clothing brand Long Island. In addition, he is an influencer and has almost 700,000 followers on Instagram.
August 14, 2022, 06:34 PM
