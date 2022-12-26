And Suarez, 35, is free to move to any club now, after the expiration of his contract with Uruguayan Nacional, the club of his origins, to which he moved for several months after two seasons with Atletico Madrid.

According to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Suarez has already agreed to join Gremio.

In the event that the deal is completed, the veteran striker will meet with his former colleague in Liverpool, England, Lucas Leiva, who returned to Brazil after the end of his trip with Italian Lazio last summer.

Suarez went through a disappointing period, as he seemed to be getting older during his participation with the Uruguay national team in the World Cup in Qatar, knowing that he was bid farewell from the group stage.