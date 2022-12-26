Veracruz.- This Sunday in the state of Veracruz, various events of great impact were recorded, among which the frosts caused by the icy wave by the cold front the high zones of the state.

Likewise, during this weekend elements of the Military Hospital in Veracruz they took to the streets to deliver atole and food to homeless people and those who are waiting outside hospitals.

On the other hand, this weekend it was also reported that the first phase of the implementation and operation of the Early Warning System for Attention to Family Violence will begin on February 1.

Cold front causes shock in high regions of the state

Derived from the entry of the icy wave and the North event in Veracruz due to the entry of the Cold Front, entities such as the Perote chest and the mountainous region presented strikes.

According to what was revealed by authorities, this phenomenon occurred in the upper parts of the mountain located a few kilometers from Xalapa, Veracruz, where low temperatures have developed.

According to the Civil Protection Secretariat, the low temperatures have been felt mainly in the northern region of Veracruz, where the thermometer has marked 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather forecast, these temperatures are expected to continue to develop, leaving cold to very cold weather with sleet, snow and snowfall in elevated parts of Veracruz.

Soldiers deliver food to homeless people in Veracruz

In the midst of the cold wave that has affected the entity, elements of the Zone Military Hospital took to the streets of Veracruz to deliver food to people living on the streets or those who are waiting for their relatives outside the medical centers.

According to the Xalapa newspaper, the troops were installed in various points of the entity, such as the Pediatric Tower on November 20 Avenue and the High Specialty Hospital of Veracruz.

In these places the military came loaded with liters of atole, warm champurrado and bread to deliver it to the people who were enduring the cold.

According to the publication, the Lieutenant nurse, Guadalupe Cuadra, explained that with this activity, in addition to helping people, it seeks to strengthen contact with the population to generate a bond of empathy and trust.

First phase of the Early Warning System will come into operation in February

After a trial period, the state government determined that the first phase of the implementation and operation of the Early Warning System for Attention to Family Violence (SIAT) will begin on February 1, updating it to 37 municipalities.

In the last month, 168 public servants were trained to attend to and update the indicators within the SIAT platform corresponding to the municipalities covered, which are Actopan, Agua Dulce, Álamo, Astacinga, Las Choapas, Coatepec, Coatzintla, Córdoba, Cosamaloapan, Fortín, Gutiérrez Zamora, Huatusco, Hueyapan de Ocampo, Ixhuatlán del Sureste, Ixtaczoquitlán.

So also Manlio Fabio Altamirano, Martínez de la Torre, Medellín, Minatitlán, Misantla, Nanchital, Otatitlán, Pánuco, Papantla, Platón Sánchez, Poza Rica, Pueblo Viejo, Río Blanco, San Andrés Tuxtla, Santiago Tuxtla, Soledad de Doblado, Tuxpan, Veracruz, Xalapa, Xico, Zacualpan, Zongolica.

Victims have three options to present their complaint, which is in person, mailboxes established in the municipalities and line 070, for the latter five people have been assigned to keep a systematized record of the indicators in the event of a probable aggression.

It may interest you:

In the same way, it was considered to integrate the Ministry of Finance and Planning to the Council due to the development of the platform and the constant need to update it.