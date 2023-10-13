‘At the bottom there is room’ gave his fans what they wanted after so many episodes: Cristóbal accepted and confessed that he likes July. This happened after the young Montalbán saw that his neighbor was being courted by a new suitor, Benjamin, whom he met at a nightclub. Furthermore, in this same place, Diego’s son was stunned by the beauty of the Recuay native, since he showed off a radical change of look.

All this led to ‘Cris’ beginning to feel jealous and it got to the point that he hid the gifts that ‘Benja’ sent to his house. Junewhich was discovered by the suitor of ‘Charito’s niece and he dressed as a bear to teach young Montalbán a lesson.

What was Cristóbal’s confession like in ‘AFHS’?

Cristobal He was alone in his room when suddenly he began to think about June and in all the moments that they lived together and were very close, even the time that ‘Charito’s’ niece confessed that she is in love with him. After remembering those intense encounters, she got up from her bed and said: “It can’t be.” Afterwards, she went to Alessia’s room, who was lamenting because ‘Jimmy’ didn’t return her greeting, and suddenly she blurted out what fans had been waiting to hear: “I like July.”

Now, many followers of ‘At the bottom there is room’ hope that Cristóbal looks for July and confesses that he likes her, since they want to see that the young people have a loving relationship in the series and it is lasting. Likewise, on social networks, such as X (formerly Twitter), they made the following type of comments: “October is the month of miracles. Thank you, Lord of Miracles.”

Cristóbal will confess his feelings to July in ‘AFHS’

As we saw in chapter 325 of ‘AFHS’in the last minutes, Cristobal He confessed to Alessia that he likes July; However, he still has not told ‘Charito’s’ niece. For this reason, in today’s preview, we were told that young Montalbán will not hide his feelings from him and is willing to tell everything to his neighbor. Will they start a romance?