Brian Albacete (Almería, 2002) says that if you take a look at the photographs that were taken of him when he was just a baby, he looks like “a normal person, a child without disabilities.” And it really was because, despite the difficulties with which he came into the world, the doctors did not detect anything abnormal in little Brian. The harsh reality would appear later.

After six months he stopped moving his legs and after visiting several specialists the fateful diagnosis came: «I have degenerative muscular atrophy with spina bifida. The muscles in the bones atrophy, little by little, until you can no longer move them,” he says in ‘The Life of Brianeitor’, a documentary directed by Álvaro Longoria that has just hit theaters and follows in the footsteps of the protagonist of ‘Campeonex’ who follows the life of a ‘gamer’ and ‘streamer’ who already has more than two million followers.

Related news



Much of his experience and positive attitude are captured in Javier Fesser’s film, which he arrived at almost at the end of the process, a week or two before filming and “without knowing anything” because the script was being rewritten. «I was very insecure about not knowing how to act and not being fit for the role, but thanks to the help of Javi and the coaches I have learned a lot. Thanks to them and my attitude of not giving up, I have been able to achieve it,” he said during the presentation of the film.

Longoria’s is a different film, attached to his life reality, in which, in addition to knowing the story of this twenty-year-old, we witness the difficulties he faces every day, we are shown his relationship with video games, his friendships and even We went to one of their fun family gatherings. For giving away, we are even given a dictionary for ‘boomers’. All this with an aesthetic that is often reminiscent of what any streamer applies to his live stream on Twitch.

And yes, there is also talk of dependence and suffering. Brian has been on the verge of dying several times. “If God hasn’t taken me already, it’s because I have to do something big,” says his father, Paco, who told him. Six months later, Brian became a renowned ‘influencer’, champion of ‘Fall Guys’, a multiplayer video game about passing tests similar to ‘Yellow Humor’, who rubbed shoulders with Ibai Llanos and could look at two of his friends face to face. idols, IlloJuan and The Grefg.

Thanks to technology



«I have always considered myself a normal person. “I have never said I am different because of this or because of that,” she points out. In this sense, technology has been key. “Not only has it saved my life, but it has made me live longer because without technology I literally couldn’t breathe,” she explains. It is true, several times the documentary stops because the respirator has completely discharged. But technology has also given a whole world of entertainment and possibilities. «Without her, I wouldn’t know what to do. I am glued to a computer or phone 24 hours a day. And then there is the chair without which I could not move.

Related news



His passion for video games comes from when he was only three or four years old and received a Vtech console from Winnie The Poh. «It was the first one I had and I thought it was incredible. I have a very nice memory », she comments. Then came the different PlayStation models and, finally, the jump to the PC, just when pressing the pad buttons was becoming increasingly difficult. A path, this one, in which he still has a long way to go: “There are many games that I can’t play because they are not accessible, so imagine.”

three frames from the documentary.





And at that moment he began to do live shows and narrate his games, whether there were zero or a hundred spectators. Judging by the documentary, it seems that it was always clear to him that he could make a place for himself in the world of streaming. «The truth is that I have a lot of confidence in myself. “I see myself capable of doing anything I set my mind to,” he says.

Brianeitor, as he is known online, has not yet assimilated that he himself has become a reference for millions of kids. “He’s amazing,” he says. And although he is aware that he must be careful with what he says because he can influence the kids, “I measure my words little, I am very natural.”

Beyond his health problems, Brian’s life has not been easy; a few days after he was born, his mother died. That is why he is surprised by the positive attitude with which he faces life. «I believe that it is something that comes from my father because he has educated me in a way in which he has given me a lot of freedom, he has never kept me in the middle, I have always lived freedom as a normal person and that has made me forge this attitude and this character,” he says.

Regarding his participation in ‘Campeonex’, a film that has had more than 1.6 million viewers, he says that it has been “one of the best experiences of my life and I am super proud and super happy to be another champion.” Brian has fallen in love several times, and he admits that he would love to start a family, “although I find it difficult,” but he assures that now he himself is “super happy.” I have already fulfilled my dream, now what I have left is to live and enjoy and move forward and let whatever comes come.