AEMET warns of the entry of a storm that will bring heavy rains these days

The influence of a storm and the entry of Atlantic fronts will cause a change in the weather starting this Friday, especially in the north of the peninsula, with rainfall in Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea, which is expected to be persistent and with significant accumulations on the western façade, potentially reaching be locally strong.

AEMET warns three communities due to fog and Galicia due to coastal phenomena and rain

According to the special prediction carried out by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) for the Christmas holidays, this Friday there will be “a change in trend, with the approach of a storm and the arrival of Atlantic fronts”, which will mainly affect the northern half of the peninsula and will leave rainfall in the Cantabrian Sea and Galicia.

For Saturday the 4th, the rains will continue in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea and the Pyrenees, “although in a weaker, more dispersed and occasional way than the previous day.” However, on the 5th and 6th, when the parades and Three Kings Day are celebrated, “an increase in instability is expected,” warns AEMET. Precipitation will be “widespread” in the northern and western halves of the Peninsula, and snow is likely above 1,500 meters. Temperatures will also drop on Monday, Three Kings Day. Given the forecast of rain for Sunday, several localities are announcing that they will advance the Three Kings parade to the 4th (Saturday), as CordovaEstepona, Marbella and Seville.

This is the prediction for this Friday by autonomous communities:

– GALICIA: cloudy or overcast sky, with mist and the possibility of scattered fog in high areas of the southeastern mountains. Weak and moderate precipitation, which may be locally persistent on the western coast of Coruña and which will be less frequent and intense in the southeast.

Minimum temperatures increasing, less pronounced on the coast; maximums with slight changes, predominating increases and moderate winds from the south and southwest, more intense on the coast and with possible very strong gusts in high areas in the north of Lugo and in exposed areas of the coast north of Finisterre.

– ASTURIAS: weak and moderate rainfall. The snow level will rise from 1,700 to 2,400 meters. Minimum temperatures increasing, maximum temperatures with slight changes, with decreases predominating in the eastern third. Weak and scattered frosts in the mountain range. Moderate winds from the south and southwest, with possible very strong gusts in the extreme west.

– CANTABRIA: weak and moderate rainfall, less frequent and intense in the southern valleys. Minimum temperatures increasing, maximum temperatures with slight changes, with decreases predominating in the northern half. Weak and scattered frosts in the mountain range. Light and moderate winds from the south and southwest, more intense on the coast.

– BASQUE COUNTRY: weak and moderate rainfall, less likely in the southern half. Minimum temperatures increasing, maximum temperatures with slight changes, with increases predominating in the southern half. Light and moderate winds from the south and southwest, more intense on the coast.

– CASTILLA AND LEÓN: weak rainfall in the northern third, more frequent in mountain areas; In the rest, probability of more occasional rains, locally they will be freezing, and even some in the form of snow. Chance of mists and fog, safer in the north and east. Minimum temperatures rising and maximum temperatures rising or without changes.

Weak frosts in the southeast and in scattered areas of the rest. Southwest winds, weak.

– NAVARRE: Rainfall, weak and dispersed, more intense and frequent in the afternoon, except on the lower bank of the Ebro where it will remain weak and dispersed. Minimum temperatures increasing, maximum temperatures increasing on the banks of the Ebro and with slight changes in the rest. Weak frosts in high areas of the Pyrenees. Variable light winds, more intense on the Cantabrian slope.

– RIOJA: probability of weak rainfall, safer in the Rioja Alta; in Iberia they can be in the form of snow, without ruling out mists and fogs, which are more likely in Rioja Baja. Rising temperatures. Weak frosts in high areas, without ruling them out in Rioja Baja. Southwest or variable winds, weak.

– ARAGON: very cloudy in the Pyrenees and south of Huesca, and, in the rest, slightly cloudy increasing to very cloudy. Mists and fog banks. Precipitation in the Pyrenees and northwest of the community, with the snow level above 2,000 meters; without ruling out in a weaker and more isolated way in the rest.

Rising temperatures, notable in the case of the maximums in the Ebro Depression. Weak frosts in the Pyrenees and the Iberian system; weaker and isolated in the rest. Light wind in the northern half and moderate in the southern half, with a westerly component.

– CATALONIA: slightly cloudy increasing to cloudy. In the Depression of Lleida and Barcelona, ​​there will be mists and mists. On the north side of the western Pyrenees, weak rainfall is expected, with the snow level above 2,000 meters. Rising temperatures. Weak frosts in the Pyrenees and weaker and local ones in the Central Depression. Light wind.

– ESTREMADURA: cloudy, with probability of mists and scattered fog, preferably in the Tagus and Guadiana valleys. Minimum temperatures without changes or slightly rising and maximum temperatures without changes. Probability of scattered weak frosts. Winds from the south or variable, weak.

– COMMUNITY OF MADRID: cloudy or overcast, without ruling out some weak and scattered precipitation in the mountains. Extensive mists and fogs that will not reach high levels of the mountains, less likely in the Tagus. Minimum temperatures without changes or with a slight increase and maximum temperatures without significant changes. Weak frosts, locally moderate on summits. Variable light wind.

– CASTILLA-LA MANCHA: cloudy skies in the northeast; in the rest, intervals of low clouds, with scattered mists and fogs that can be repeated. Temperatures without changes or generally slightly rising, except for local decreases in the minimums in La Mancha and slight decreases in the maximums in the west of Alcarreño. Generally weak frosts. Light wind.

– VALENCIAN COMMUNITY: slightly cloudy increasing to cloudy. Some local fog bank is likely in the interior of Valencia. Rising temperatures. Weak frosts in interior points of the northern half. Light wind with moderate intervals from the west.

– MURCIA REGION: slightly cloudy, with a tendency to cloudy intervals of high clouds, without ruling out morning mists on the coast. Minimum temperatures with few changes, with weak frosts in the northwest and the Altiplano. Light winds from the west, with moderate intervals from the northwest in the Altiplano.

– BALEARS: Intervals of medium and high clouds. Nighttime temperatures slightly rising and daytime temperatures with few changes. Light to moderate wind from the west.

– ANDALUSIA: cloudy intervals of medium and high clouds. Morning mists in the Strait area, without ruling out fog. Minimum temperatures slightly rising or unchanged, with weak frosts in the interior; rising maximums on the Mediterranean slope, without changes in the rest. Light winds with an eastern component on the Atlantic slope and light variable winds in the rest.

– CANARY ISLANDS: Cloudy intervals in the western islands tending to slightly cloudy with high clouds. In the eastern islands, slightly cloudy or clear with intervals of high clouds and probable haze. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maximum temperatures with a slight rise.

Moderate wind from the southeast, with strong intervals on the southwest and northeast slopes of the mountainous islands, and in the west of the most eastern ones.