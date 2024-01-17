Recently it became known that the Apple Watch They have had problems in terms of the level of sales, not because of complications with the components to shape them and not because people do not want to buy them in stores, but because of a certain legal conflict in relation to the company Masimo, which is dedicated to medical technology. In the end it is a patent dispute, since the apple smart watch has certain similarities with the chosen functions that coincidentally those of the opposite company also have.

With that in mind, they have been forced to stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, both in physical stores and also online, which is why at this time people who want to get them do not have the possibility of adding the products to their shopping cart. Initially, this ban had been provisionally removed in December, but shortly after it was reactivated so that these products could not be put on sale.

For now they do not have many alternatives to sell the watches, unless they permanently remove the blood oxygen monitor, which precisely violates the patent of Masimo, for which he appeals that the product should not be distributed because it allegedly affects his business. In fact, when it was ruled in favor of Manzana In the courts, they mention that they were not tactful at all when trying to find out in advance whether a similar technology already existed or whether a monetary agreement could be reached to avoid damages.

They even wanted to make changes to the software so that the patent would not be damaged, but in the end the patent itself Masimo He states that it is not a question of software but of hardware, so the physical watch itself already ignores the technology they offer, that is, they should stop selling them unless they want a large fine involved.

Here is what a representative mentioned:

We don't think that can work, it shouldn't, because our patents are not related to software.

For now, Apple must rethink what the next models of Apple Watchand above all ask competitors what they use in their products so as not to have that type of problem again.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor's note: This situation has no way to correct the supposed technology implementation error, so all that remains is to make the clocks from scratch and thus launch something totally new. Of course, it is not known if they will remove support from those that have already been sold.