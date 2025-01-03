The wind, fog, waves and rain will have this Saturday in notice to nine Spanish provinces, while all the Canary Islands will be at risk due to suspended dust, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). In the northern half of the peninsula, rainfall will be recorded, which could be persistent and with accumulations on the western façade, while stable weather will be recorded in the rest of the territory.

Specifically, Asturias will be in yellow warning for wind, as well as Cantabria and the provinces of León and Palencia. In Castilla-La Mancha, the provinces of Cuenca and Guadalajara will be in fog risk. In Galicia, there will be an orange warning for coastal phenomena and yellow for wind and rain La Coruña; Pontevedra will be under a yellow warning due to wind and coastal phenomena; and Lugo will be under a yellow warning for wind.

A storm will pass through the north of the Peninsula, which will lead to the entry of a front from the northwest, leaving cloudy or overcast skies in the northern third and the Atlantic slope, and precipitation in the Cantabrian and Galicia, northern Iberian, western Central System and Pyrenees, which can extend to the south and southwest of Andalusia. They are expected to be persistent and with significant accumulations on the western Galician façade, and may be locally strong.

No precipitation is expected in the rest of the Peninsula or in the Balearic Islands. In the mountains of the extreme north there will be light snowfall with the elevation above 2,000 meters. Low morning cloudiness is still expected in valleys of the southern and northeastern plateau, with morning mists and mists being possible, especially in Alcarria.

The skies will be clear or with high clouds in the Canary Islands and it is expected haze entrance which could reduce visibility below 5,000 meters on all islands, with the possibility of reaching 3,000. The frosts will continue to lose extension and intensity, affecting the Pyrenees and mountain ranges of the central and southeastern peninsula, without ruling them out on the southern plateau.

The temperatures Maximum temperatures will increase in the northern half of the peninsula and in the southeastern mountains, while in the rest no changes are expected; and the minimums will have an almost general increase in the Peninsula except in the southwest quadrant and in the archipelagos where no changes are expected.

will predominate moderate west and southwest winds in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with probable intervals of strong and/or very strong gusts on the coasts of Galicia and in exposed areas of the northwest and the Cantabrian mountain range. Winds from the east and southeast in the Canary Islands, weak in general.

Prediction by autonomous communities



Galicia: Mist and possibility of scattered fog in high areas of the mountain areas of the southeast. Cloudy or overcast, with weak and scattered rainfall, which can be locally persistent and strong on the western coast. Slight rise in temperatures. Wind from the south, moderate, with strong intervals and very strong gusts.

Asturias: cloudy or overcast, with weak and moderate rainfall that will subside, except in the eastern half and, in a scattered manner, on the coast. Slight increase in temperatures, more pronounced in the maximums in the eastern half. Wind with a moderate southerly component, with strong intervals and very strong gusts in elevated areas of the interior.

Cantabria: cloudy or overcast, with the possibility of weak and scattered precipitation. Slight increase in temperatures, more pronounced in the northern half. Wind with a moderate southerly component, with strong intervals and strong and very strong gusts in high inland areas.

the Basque Country: cloudy or overcast, with the possibility of some weak and scattered precipitation, without ruling out that it may spread. Increase in temperatures, locally notable in the minimum temperatures. Light and moderate southern component wind, with strong intervals and very strong gusts in high inland areas.

Castile and León: probability of mist and fog, preferably in mountainous areas. Cloudy, with scattered weak rains in the western half, especially in mountain areas. Rising temperatures or no changes. Scattered weak frosts in the southeast and in mountain areas. Winds from the south and southwest, weak increasing to moderate with strong and very strong gusts.

Navarre: morning mists and fogs on the Ribera del Ebro. Cloudy or overcast with clearings, with weak and scattered rainfall in the northern half, more probable and frequent on the Cantabrian slope and in the Pyrenees. Rise in temperatures, which will be notable in the maximum temperatures. Light wind from the south and southwest, except on the Cantabrian slope and in high areas of the Pyrenees, where they will be moderate with very strong gusts in high areas.





Rioja: probability of mist and fog in the Ebro valley. Cloudy intervals. Rising temperatures. Winds, from the southwest or variable, weak increasing to moderate with strong and very strong gusts in the Iberian Peninsula.

Aragon: morning mists and fog banks in the province of Huesca. Cloudy in the early morning decreasing to slightly cloudy. Probable weak rains in the western Pyrenees. Rising temperatures, with weak frosts in the eastern Pyrenees. Light wind with a westerly component in the southern half, moderate in the Iberian region of Zaragoza; in the rest, light wind of variable direction.

Catalonia: mists and fog banks in the central depression, locally dense and persistent in the north of the Lleida depression. Cloudy tending to slightly cloudy, with probable light rains in the Aran Valley. Rising temperatures and weak frosts in the Pyrenees. Light wind with a predominance of the western component.

Estremadura: cloudy intervals, tending to cloudy or overcast, with weak precipitation in the north. Increase in minimum temperatures in the north and without changes in the south and maximum temperatures with slight changes. Probability of scattered weak frosts. Winds from the south, generally weak.

Community of Madrid: some morning mists and mists. Very cloudy or overcast. Minimum temperatures without changes in the mountains and rising in the rest; maximums without changes or in a slight decrease that will be more pronounced in the west. Weak frosts that will be isolated in the southern half. Variable light wind.

Castile-La Mancha: probable mists and fogs. Predominance of cloudy skies in the northern half, with large clearings and cloudy intervals in the south. Minimum temperatures without changes or generally slight rise; maximums without changes or in slight decrease. Scattered weak frosts. Light and moderate wind, with a predominance of the western component.

Valencian Community: slightly cloudy tending to clear. Slight increase in minimum and maximum temperatures without changes. Moderate wind with a westerly component in the southern half and light wind with a variable direction in the north.

Murcia Region: slightly cloudy, tending to cloudy, with high clouds. Temperatures without changes, local rises in the minimums, with isolated weak frosts in the north of the region. Moderate northwesterly winds in the northeastern third; in the rest, variable light winds, with intervals of a westerly component.

Balearics: intervals of medium and high clouds tending towards slightly cloudy skies. Temperatures with few changes or slight rise at night. Light to moderate wind from the west.

Andalusia: morning mists on the Atlantic slope, with probable fog banks. Cloudy skies, with a predominance of medium and high clouds, tending towards very cloudy or overcast skies in the western half, where weak and occasional rainfall is not ruled out. Minimum temperatures without changes or slightly rising, maximum temperatures will not change or will decrease. Weak frosts inside. Moderate westerly winds on the Mediterranean coast, and variable light winds in the rest.

Canary Islands: slightly cloudy, with a predominance of high clouds. Calima, which will be significant during the second half of the day. Temperatures with few changes. Southeast wind, more intense on the western and northeastern slopes of the western islands, decreasing and turning slowly from the south.