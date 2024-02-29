WBecause they feel disadvantaged by Google's practices in the online advertising business, numerous publishers and media companies are suing the American tech company for billions in damages. As the French law firm Geradin announced on Wednesday evening, 30 large and medium-sized European news companies, including Axel Springer AG, are demanding 2.1 billion euros in compensation for the abuse of their dominant market position “in the adtech sector”. The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday at the district court in Amsterdam. An opt-out class action lawsuit, accompanied by the litigation financier Harbor, is also to be filed in London in the near future.

The FAZ reported on the planned class action lawsuits against Google in the Netherlands and Great Britain in September 2022. At that time, Geradin's own estimates even assumed potential damages of up to 25 billion euros, which publicists, publishers and advertisers from all over Europe could claim. This was preceded by an official procedure by the French competition authority, at the end of which Google's behavior was classified as an abuse of a dominant market position.