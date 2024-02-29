Like every year, Apple is preparing to launch the spring collection of accessories for its devices, with new colors for iPhone and iPad cases, new different types of Apple Watch straps and also key rings and AirTag tags. Although Apple has not announced when the new collection will be available for purchase, traces of the names of the new colors have been found in the code of iOS 17.4, the operating system currently in beta and which will probably be made available to the public in conjunction with the release of the accessories.

On Apple Watch via iPhone it is in fact possible to change the color of the background of the dial by combining it with the straps, and the operating system code reveals the names of some of these, suggesting that we will have covers and straps in the following colours: Light Blue, Ocean Blue, Pink, Raspberry, Soft Mint and Sunshine (a very light sort of yellow). There are also two new colors in the Hermès collection, Bleu Céleste and Jaune de Naples. As usual, you can expect more lively, lighter and brighter shades for the season. This spring, then, could be the opportunity to launch the first official extra accessories for Vision Pro, the mixed reality headset that debuted in the States in February.