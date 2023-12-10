Accidents | An electric shock killed at least nine in a squatter camp in Brazil

The antenna installers hit a high voltage wire.

At least nine people died in an explosion caused by an electric shock and a fire at a camp of land grabbers in Brazil, authorities announced on Sunday.

The news agency AFP and a newspaper report on the accident, among others O Globo. According to the Mais Goiás news site, there would be at least 12 dead.

The workers installing the antenna for the internet connection accidentally touched a high-voltage wire, and the resulting explosive fire killed three workers and six camp residents and destroyed huts.

Two victims were so charred that they could not be immediately identified.

A couple of thousand a resident's camp has been set up by the Rural Landless Workers' Movement (MST) outside the city of Parauapebas in the state of Pará in northern Brazil.

“The houses and huts are next to each other and built of flammable materials – wood, straw roofs, in some cases straw for insulation. It accelerated the fire,” the chief of the local fire department Charles Catuaba told AFP.

The tragedy was caused by “a society that did not offer these families the possibility of a decent place to live”, MST leader João Paulo Rodrigues said in a statement, according to AFP.