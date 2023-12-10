'Less, less!' That was what the audience chanted when Geert Wilders asked his supporters what they wanted in early 2014. Fewer Moroccans, because that's what it was about. As far as I know, neither Wilders nor his fellow party members have revoked the statement about fewer Moroccans. Today he would have to add a whole litany of nationalities, such as Syrians, Afghans, Eritreans, Iranians, Yemenis and West Africans.

As I wrote at the time, it is not the formulation 'less less' that is so crushing, but especially Wilders' answer: “Then we will arrange that!” Regulation goes against the democratic order in which one does not regulate, but consults, deliberates, makes and implements laws and assumes responsibility. Anyone who regulates opens the door to arbitrariness and bribery and puts his interest and that of his group above that of others. Democracy is the opposite of regulation.

While the undemocratic and unconstitutional nature of 'regulation' still resonates, 'less, less' has taken on a new, ominous dimension in recent years. This has to do with the growing emphasis on climate and biodiversity. These words also echo the language of those who believe that the world is overpopulated and that only the presence of fewer people will save nature and the climate. Therefore, the growth thinking from mainstream economics, leading to deforestation, pollution and climate change, would be an enemy of the planet.

Biologist Paul Ehrlichthe man of the book The Population Bomb from 1968, wrote last year with others an article in which he argued that the world's population must decrease. The thesis: humanity must commit itself to complete transformation by stabilizing and ultimately reducing population size for the well-being of humans and other species. The authors call on the world's population to have at most one child.

In the 1960s, Ehrlich's concern was that the Earth could not feed so many people. His alarmist predictions have not come true and have been convincingly refuted. All statistics now point to an absolute decline in the number of people over time, although Africa will continue to grow for another century or more, albeit at a declining growth rate.

Nevertheless, Ehrlich's thinking is on the rise. It is not the world population but the climate and biodiversity that must now be 'saved'. Calling for fewer people suggests that women's fertility is a necessary and sufficient condition to avert climate change. Given the birth rates, that call is about limiting the right to reproduction of African women.

And that brings us back to the idea of ​​'less, less'. Apparently the PVV's position focuses on migrants. But, apart from war zones, much of the migration comes from countries where it is not isolated from lack of opportunity and hopelessness due to population growth and economic crises, and sometimes increasing drought.

Limiting population growth elsewhere is entirely in line with the thinking of parties that are currently very much in charge in Europe. Disenfranchising minority children has a terrible history. Consider, for example, sterilization without consent of indigenous women in Canada, or female prisoners in the US. In India it is normal for some political parties to want to 'save' the country from the increase in the non-Hindu population. And of course no one can forget Nazi eugenics.

Behind that 'less, less' lies extremely dangerous ideas. Only a government that rejects this is credible.